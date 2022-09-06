KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,237 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

KB opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KB Financial Group Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on KB. StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.