KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 127.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 38,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 81.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 157,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 70,802 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 753,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 201.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 351,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 234,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEY opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

