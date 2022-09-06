Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,995 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Kyndryl worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KD. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $125,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,771,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other Kyndryl news, Director Denis Machuel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $410,158.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,619.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

