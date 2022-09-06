Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,842 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KD. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $17,905,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kyndryl by 55.4% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $1,926,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,619.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.