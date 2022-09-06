Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Leidos worth $12,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Leidos by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 65,063 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Leidos by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $93.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

