LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,700,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $161.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.49. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $186.38.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

