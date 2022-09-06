Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.1% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.92. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $192.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.