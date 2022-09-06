Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,157,000 after purchasing an additional 304,557 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,813,000 after acquiring an additional 121,972 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,552,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,575,000 after acquiring an additional 31,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.28 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average of $99.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. The company’s revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

