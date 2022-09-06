M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Position Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of M.D.C. worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 68,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 55,369 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 25,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,076,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,725,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

M.D.C. Stock Down 1.2 %

MDC stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.39.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also

