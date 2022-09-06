MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of MakeMyTrip worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 62,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMYT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.96 and a beta of 1.27. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

