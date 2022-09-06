Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 394,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,812,000 after buying an additional 17,123 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 46.6% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 667,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $340.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.03.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

