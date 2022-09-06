Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,529 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Match Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Match Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.37. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

