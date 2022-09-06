Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 18,877 Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,877 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Hello Group worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOMO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 3,968.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Hello Group Price Performance

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. Hello Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $841.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.96. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.