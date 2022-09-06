Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 5,800 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 2,900.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FirstService were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 10.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in FirstService by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in FirstService by 2.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,044,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 20.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

FirstService Price Performance

FirstService stock opened at $120.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.54 and its 200 day moving average is $130.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $112.64 and a one year high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. FirstService had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $930.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

