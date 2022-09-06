Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,219 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,187,000 after purchasing an additional 133,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,350,000 after buying an additional 981,803 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 982,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 531,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,280,000 after acquiring an additional 203,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

