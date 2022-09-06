Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

