Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $818,000 Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 251.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 6.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

