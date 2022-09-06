Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 15,800 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fluor were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fluor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fluor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:FLR opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $31.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

