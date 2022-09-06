Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,246 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $52,538.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,029 shares in the company, valued at $513,388.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Commvault Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.51. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

