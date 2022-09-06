Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 34,900 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 75.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The business had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

