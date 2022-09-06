Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 786 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,682,118. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $219.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.40. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $139.84 and a one year high of $234.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPLA. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.83.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

