Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 3,256,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,596,000 after buying an additional 346,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,133,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 1,176,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 198,651 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 322,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 103,723 shares during the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

