National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NNN. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNN. Citigroup increased their price objective on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

