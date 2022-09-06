Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 10,406 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 169,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,112,000 after buying an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NetApp by 57.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,191 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

