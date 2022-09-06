Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 326 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Everest Re Group by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everest Re Group Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

NYSE:RE opened at $274.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $248.63 and a 1-year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

