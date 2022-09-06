Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 9,094 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on L shares. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.