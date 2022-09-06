Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,856 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Shares of EQT opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

