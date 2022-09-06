Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Globant by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

NYSE GLOB opened at $204.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.46. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

