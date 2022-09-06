Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $171.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.07. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Profile



Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

