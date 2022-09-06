Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Mohawk Industries worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MHK opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $199.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.21.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

