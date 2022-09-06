Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Sportswear worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of COLM stock opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COLM shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

