Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,788 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,121,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,483,000 after purchasing an additional 378,787 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 49.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 231.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 330,068 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 230,546 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,505 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 142,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.28.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 29.96%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.