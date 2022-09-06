Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 519.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,161,000 after acquiring an additional 154,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,778,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $169.97 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $327.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average is $198.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

