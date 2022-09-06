Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 113,512 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,512 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 20,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grifols Stock Down 1.4 %

GRFS stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grifols Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

