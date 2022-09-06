Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 1,227 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.