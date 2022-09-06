Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 1,586 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagen by 24.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,615,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 186.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 230,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,204,000 after buying an additional 150,002 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 45.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,115,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,115,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,106 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,883 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $152.34 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.70.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.79.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

