Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 29,404 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HSBC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,730,000 after buying an additional 124,185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after buying an additional 281,073 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,879,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,653,000 after buying an additional 398,822 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in HSBC by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,234,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,121,000 after buying an additional 250,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HSBC by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 74,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $38.61.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas cut HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 575 ($6.95) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $609.86.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

