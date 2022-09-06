Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 3,117 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PerkinElmer by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 45,808 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $134.59 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

