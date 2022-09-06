Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 6,507 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,599,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,433.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after purchasing an additional 123,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,741,000 after acquiring an additional 101,755 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 131,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 205,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.75.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

NYSE:ABG opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.37 and its 200 day moving average is $176.38. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.