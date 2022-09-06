Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 86,064 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,371 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,064 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 195,931 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMFG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

