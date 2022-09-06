Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.20.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $223.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

