Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ACWI opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.06. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $107.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

