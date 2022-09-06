Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.19% of Ultra Clean worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 859.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of UCTT opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

