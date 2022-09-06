Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Independence Realty Trust worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

