Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $72.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

