Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.54 Million Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.13% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RUSHA. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $2,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after buying an additional 52,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.07. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.09 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

