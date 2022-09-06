Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.61 Million Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 75,885 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,541,000 after buying an additional 2,994,421 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 42.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after buying an additional 2,071,445 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after purchasing an additional 711,341 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,759,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.28. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.