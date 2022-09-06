Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 53,045 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,903 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,016 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,862 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,925,000 after buying an additional 113,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

