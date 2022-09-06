Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 383.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 67,697 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 34.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $204,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,103.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 230,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

UAL opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.