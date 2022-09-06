Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.0 %

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976.

LSXMK opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

